Iowa community keeps 143,000 pounds of items out of the landfill

    AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — Ames managed to raise more than $49,000 by selling things students ordinarily throw away.

The city of Ames and Iowa State University held the sale from July 29 to Aug. 6.

The sale consisted of items donated by students that — many times — would have been thrown away out of convenience.

In addition to the money raised, the Rummage Rampage managed to keep more than 143,000 pounds of items out of the local landfill.

Due to the success of the event, organizers are already planning to hold a Rummage Rampage in 2023.

