‘Irate parent’ is arrested in Georgia for discharging pepper spray on school bus

By Amanda Watts, CNN

An “irate parent” was arrested after she boarded a Georgia school bus and discharged a can of pepper spray — exposing two dozen students onboard, according to the Glynn County Schools.

A school bus was picking up students in Brunswick, Georgia, on Tuesday morning when the parent of a Goodyear Elementary School student confronted the driver and bus monitor, the statement says.

The bus was “evacuated after an irate parent boarded and discharged a canister of pepper spray into the bus, exposing the driver, monitor and 24 students onboard,” the statement said.

When reached by CNN Wednesday, the Glynn County School Police Chief Rod Ellis directed CNN to The Brunswick News saying he had no further comment.

Local authorities were immediately contacted and the parent, Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, was arrested, Ellis said.

The incident stemmed from a disagreement Friday between Cuyler and the bus driver, Ellis told The Brunswick News.

“It was just absolutely bizarre,” Ellis said. “She was aggravated. She had words with the driver about something that happened Friday. Then she forced her way onto the bus and got into a confrontation. It is unlawful to just board a bus like that.”

According to online records, Cuyler was charged with several counts of battery, criminal trespass, first-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, and intentional disruption of a school bus.

“All students were treated on scene by emergency medical services and were transported to another bus and taken to school,” the school said. The driver and monitor were taken to the ER for further evaluation.

CNN has been unable to determine if Cuyler has an attorney.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.