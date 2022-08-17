Matthew Desmond’s book ‘Poverty, by America’ coming in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Desmond’s first book since his Pulitzer Prize winning “Evicted” is not just a study of who is poor in the world’s richest country. It also asks why. Crown will publish “Poverty, by America” on March 21, 2023. Crown says Desmond will document how the wealthy harm the poor, knowingly and unknowingly. Desmond’s “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” was published in 2016 and focused on eight families in an impoverished area of Milwaukee. The Pulitzer-winning book also received an Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence and a National Book Critics Circle award.

