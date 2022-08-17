Random metal detector checks to begin in Greenwood school district, officials say

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

GREENWOOD COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — An Upstate school district will soon begin a new tactic aimed at keeping students safe: random metal detector checks.

Greenwood School District 50 announced in a release Wednesday that metal detectors will be placed at different entry points at our schools.

District 50 will also use handheld metal detectors to scan students with a wand at entrances not covered by machines, officials said.

The random checks will begin on Monday, Aug. 22.

“Greenwood School District 50 has a deep concern for the safety and security of our students, employees, and visitors,” Superintendent Glenn said. “Our district believes implementing these security measures will assist with preventing tragedies that have recently occurred in our state and nation,” he said.

The district began using metal detectors at athletic events and major events in 2018, according to Natalie Talbert, the district’s director of safety. Since that time, metal detectors were also used in the schools whenever it was necessary and appropriate, she said.

“Parents need to understand that the process will be completely random in selection of the schools and the days throughout the school year this will take place,” Talbert said.

Anyone with about the new safety measure was asked to contact their child’s school principal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.