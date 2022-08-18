Congressman Raul Ruiz Honors Coachella Boxing Legend Lee Espinoza

Congressman Raul Ruiz honored local boxing legend Librado "Lee" Espinoza at the Coachella Valley Boxing Club today.

Congressman Ruiz presented Espinoza and his family Congressional Records which details his life story, contributions to the boxing community and the Coachella Valley over the years.

Lee Espinoza is the owner of the Coachella Valley Boxing Club and has trained many boxing stars including Pancho Segura and Sandra Yard, over his 40 year career span. For his contributions to the sport, Espinoza has been inducted into the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame and the California Boxing Hall of Fame.

News Channel 3 covered an event in which The City of Coachella celebrated Lee Espinoza's induction into the Hall of Fame in February.

Congressman Ruiz honored Lee Espinoza last month on the house floor last month as well.

“Growing up in Coachella, I know that I was personally inspired by Lee and his grit, determination, and work ethic. I looked up to Lee because I knew he was making a difference in our humble farmworker community. And it is my hope that by telling his story here today and recording it in our nation’s history, athletes across the country and future generations will also be inspired and will feel that same sense of hope that he has given to our Valley,” Congressman Ruiz said during his speech honoring Espinoza last month.

Congressman Ruiz's full speech from last month can be found here.

