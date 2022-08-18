Skip to Content
New high school football season kicks off for local teams

KESQ

The 2022 high school football season is here.

Below is the week 1 schedule for our area teams, headlined by our game of the week, the Mayor's Cup between Shadow Hills and Indio. All games start at 7pm local time.

Thursday 8/18

  • Rancho Verde at Palm Desert
  • Hemet at Rancho Mirage
  • Eisenhower at 29 Palms

Friday 8/19

  • Shadow Hills at Indio *Game of the Week
  • Yucaipa at Palm Springs
  • Xavier Prep at Salesian
  • Canyon Springs at Coachella Valley
  • Indian Springs at Desert Hot Springs
  • Rancho Christian at Cathedral City
  • Desert Mirage at San Bernardino
  • Calipatria at DCA (Saturday)

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: Schedule is subject to change. If you notice an error or would like to report a change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!

