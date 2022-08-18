Placido Domingo’s name comes up in Argentina sex sect probe

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Opera star Plácido Domingo’s name has appeared in an investigation of a sect-like group in Argentina that also had U.S. offices and whose leaders have been charged with numerous crimes, including sexual exploitation. Domingo has faced accusations of sexual harassment over the past three years, but he has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the Argentina probe. The case involves the Buenos Aires Yoga School, which charging documents say “built a cult around its leader” and reduced members to “a situation of slavery and/or sexual exploitation.” The group set up a business structure that included offices in Argentina and branches in at least three U.S. cities: Las Vegas, Chicago and New York. So far, 19 people have been detained in Argentina, and seven more are being sought.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.