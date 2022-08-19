Trevor Noah defends Kanye West: ‘Human beings as a whole are complicated’

By Marianne Garvey

Trevor Noah is sick of cancel culture and he had something to say about the public’s recent perception of Kanye West.

In the past, the two had feuded over Noah’s comments that West was “harassing” his ex wife, Kim Kardashian, during their divorce, but Noah says now it’s more complicated than that.

“It’s easy to stand on the sidelines, see a train crash coming and say nothing about it,” Noah said on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast.

He continued: “And then after the train crashes off the tracks, we say, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything? Especially if you have some sort of platform, you have some sort of obligation to speak a truth. You know, see something and say something.”

Noah added that people are complicated.

“Human beings are a paradox,” he said. “We can love people who we hate, we can hate people who we love. Human beings as a whole are complicated paradox. And so, I don’t like to live in a world where we constantly discard human beings like pieces of trash.”

He credited West’s artistry and says he is still able to care for him as a human being.

“Kanye West is somebody who has an indelible impression on my life. His music has literally taken me through different periods of my journey, But then there are also moments where I go, like, ‘Man, Kanye, you, you’re going off the rails here.’ But I can still say that ‘I care for you as a human being, that’s; that’s why I’m speaking out. I’m not going to not care for you — I’m not going to hate you all of a sudden,” he said, adding, “That’s how I try and see the world; that’s how I would hope people would see me.”

“All of us should have an opportunity at redemption,” Noah said.

