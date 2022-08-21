40 dead in floods, landslides in northern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 40 people have died and others are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days. An official government release Sunday said landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh have killed at least 36 people and hundreds were taking shelter in relief camps after being displaced. Four people were killed Saturday in the neighboring state of Uttarakhand in a series of cloudbursts. Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan north during the June to September monsoon season. Last year, flash floods killed nearly 200 people and washed away houses in Uttarakhand.

