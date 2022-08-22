Skip to Content
La Quinta cove fire burns three homes

Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning fire in the La Quinta Cove Monday that burned three homes. 

The scene was on Avenida Mendozanear Eisenhower Drive.

The fire was reported at 3:02 a.m.  

13 fire engines, two battalion chiefs, and a ladder truck helped at the scene. 

No injuries were reported.

The fire's cause is under investigation. Officials say one home was destroyed, while two others were damaged.

Electricity was cut off to some neighboring homes.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

