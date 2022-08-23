67 gambling devices, $10K seized from two alleged Flint storefront casinos

By Stephen Borowy

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — State investigators confiscated 67 gambling devices and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds from two locations in Flint.

Authorities seized the machines, cash, associated equipment, and business records from the Cellular Vault, located at 3301 Corunna Rd., and the Cellular Bank, located at 4622 N. Saginaw St. The joint investigation was handled by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

“The MGCB received several anonymous tips regarding both Flint locations, and we thank the public for their help in rooting out possible illegal gambling activities,” said Henry Williams, MGCB executive director. “Patrons at alleged storefront casinos do not have access to the consumer protections required for legal, regulated gambling. The operations also can draw other types of crime to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The Cellular Vault had 39 computers used to play slot-style games while the Cellular Bank had 11 standalone slot machines similar to those in a commercial casino and 13 computers used for slot-style games, the MGCB said.

MGCB said the Cellular Bank also gave patrons a card with a PIN that allowed them to wager online while away from the store.

In April, investigators removed 100 gambling devices and $29,000 in suspected gambling profits from two other alleged storefront casinos, The State Road Spot in Davison and The Bristol Spot in Burton. Those locations are still under investigation, the MGCB said.

