Heavy fire damages SE Houston home where man was found shot last week

By Web staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A house badly damaged by heavy flames in southeast Houston is the same house where a shooting happened last week, fire officials said.

Houston firefighters said there was no one around when they arrived at the home in the 4700 block of Wilmington Street near Coffee Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

A passer-by reportedly saw the flames and called 911. There was no one inside the home during the fire, HFD said.

It’s unclear if the house is vacant or if it was just unoccupied at the time. Officials said the utilities were still connected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by HFD Arson.

A man was found shot twice in the same house just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The victim told police he was inside the house when someone outside began firing shots. He was shot once in the arm and once in the back.

Police did not release any information on the suspect in the shooting.

