Pakistan’s government steps up pressure on ex-PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani government is stepping up pressure on former Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been rallying across the country, seeking to return to office. An Islamabad court is ready to launch contempt proceedings over Khan’s verbal threats to a judge at a weekend rally, which could possibly bar him from politics for life. Meanwhile, officials said on Tuesday that Pakistani police raided the apartment of Khan’s close associate, Shahbaz Gill, and took him away in handcuffs. On Sunday, Pakistani authorities filed terrorism charges against Khan, escalating political tensions in the country.

