Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler
BY MICHELLE L. PRICE and BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York congresswoman Carolyn Maloney has lost the Democratic primary battle with her longtime colleague, congressman Jerry Nadler. Both House members chair powerful committees and have spent three decades representing Manhattan districts. But redistricting put Maloney and Nadler in competition with each other, and Nadler won Tuesday’s primary. In other House races in New York, a first-term progressive, Democratic congressman Mondaire Jones, was on the verge of defeat and conceded his primary in a new district. The chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive.