The ‘Knives Out’ sequel gets a release date

By Marianne Garvey

The “Knives Out” sequel is coming.

The follow up to the 2019 hit film is called “Glass Onion,” and once again stars Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will follow Blanc as he investigates a new mystery in Greece. Starring alongside Craig will be Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke. Rian Johnson is set to direct.

His original screenplay for “Knives Out” was nominated for an Academy Award.

Norton will play a tech billionaire who invites his friends for a holiday on his private Greek island, but things take a turn when one of them turns up dead.

The film will be released on Netflix on Dec. 23 after the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It will also have theatrical run in select theaters to qualify for awards season.

The original movie grossed more than $200 million worldwide.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.