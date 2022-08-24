Flood channel construction closures hurting businesses near Charleston, Eastern

By Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The city of Las Vegas is closing the intersection of Charleston and Eastern for six days to install concrete culverts. It’s part of the massive $51 million flood control improvement project that eventually will take stormwater under the street along a large section of Charleston Boulevard and parts of Maryland parkway.

“There’s a lot of traffic, and the sales have gone down recently,” the owner of the dress and photo store Miss 15 Leidy Muniz said.

The store Muniz has owned for nine years is near the intersection of Charleston and Eastern. She said sales during the construction have gone down as much as 70 percent in the last few months and said when the main intersection is closed it could be even worse.

“When it’s closed down [there’s] more traffic less clients,” Muniz said.

That’s echoed by several businesses in the area FOX5 spoke to.

Down the strip mall, the owner of Maxi Mart Liquor said it’s been a struggle for not only customers accessing their location but employees and delivery drivers.

He estimates business is down about 35 percent but being open 24 hours is what’s helping his store.

The goal of the project is to eliminate flash flooding issues during the summer monsoons in this older part of Las Vegas. There was flooding near Charleston and Eastern from a storm earlier this month.

The business owners told FOX5 they understand why the project is being done but the construction could have several years of impact to their livelihood.

Businesses will remain open during the closure that starts Wednesday at 9 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. Monday.

The roadwork started in October of last year and the city said it’s expected to be completed in January of 2024.

The city said the recommended detour to avoid the construction area goes south along Maryland to Sahara, where you can reach Boulder Highway.

