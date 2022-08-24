Interstate 10 closed from Coachella to Arizona due to flooding and bridge collapse

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near SR-177 remained shut down Wednesday after the road washed out during a monsoonal thunderstorm. Westbound lanes are open.

The storm-affected area was east of Desert Center. Alternate routes toward Arizona will force drivers to take detours well away from Interstate 10.

Interstate 40 is open to the north and Interstate 8 is open to the south near the Mexico border.

Cal Trans released photos of the washout on social media which show what looks like an overpass collapsed.

The westbound lanes of the I-10 in the area were also temporarily shut down as a big rig overturned. The westbound lanes were reopened open but officials said traffic was slow moving.

The eastbound I-10 lanes were expected to be closed for some time.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday as more storms are expected. Any thunderstorm that develops will be capable of producing heavy rainfall.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued today through Thursday evening as monsoon thunderstorms are expected to become scattered over the mountains and desert.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!