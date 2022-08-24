Little League teams have equipment stolen

By Christopher Baker

NORTH HIGHLANDS, California (KOVR) — The equipment for a Little League baseball team was stolen by thieves that broke into their storage at Robert Frost Park.

According to league representatives, they noticed the equipment was missing at roughly 7:30 a.m. from their storage, where it appears that someone cut the lock.

The thieves stole a $1,500 sound system that the 250 kid league purchased with money generated from fundraising.

“We’re trying to give the kids something nice here and to finally get something we’re proud of, and to have it taken away, that’s difficult. These kids worked hard for it,” said Foothill Farms-North Highlands Little League Vice President Brad Washburn.

The league is now looking into other security options to keep their equipment safe.

