Officer fatally shoots man who had gas can taped to chest

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police department says one of its officers fatally shot a man who was advancing toward him armed with a knife, a hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Waukegan, about 42 miles north of Chicago. Police say an officer was responding to a neighborhood dispute when he saw that a fence between two houses was on fire. When he walked toward the fence with a fire extinguisher, the man approached him. When the man refused the officer’s command to stop, the officer shot him. The name of the man has not been released.

