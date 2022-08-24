Storm causes road to wash out at SR-177 near Desert Center, EB Interstate 10 shut down

The eastbound lane of Interstate 10 near SR-177 has been shut down after the road washed out following a monsoonal storm.

The affected area is east of Desert Center.

Cal Trans released photos of the washout on social media which show what looks like an overpass collapsed.

The westbound lanes of the I-10 in the area were also temporarily shut down as a big rig overturned. The westbound side is now back open but officials said traffic is slow moving.

The eastbound I-10 lanes are expected to be closed for some time.

A Flood Watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday as more storms are expected. Any thunderstorm that develops will be capable of producing heavy rainfall.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued today through Thursday evening as monsoon thunderstorms are expected to become scattered over the mountains and desert.

