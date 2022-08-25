1 found dead below cliff

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a hiker at the top of the trail called 911 and reported seeing the body on Wednesday.

Deputies found the person but are having difficulty reaching them. The search and rescue team has been activated to retrieve the body.

This is the second death in the Gorge in less than a week. On Friday, a woman fell about 100 feet and suffered a deadly head injury near Wiesendanger Falls on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.