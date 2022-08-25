Activists seek stewardship of property to protect ancient burials

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — After years of controversy, Native Hawaiian activists are calling on the city to help protect ancient burials in East Oahu.

The grassroots group Pu’uhonua o Wailupe wants to steward a three-acre parcel on Kia’i Place. To do so, they’re lobbying lawmakers to allocate nearly $7 million so the city can buy it.

Back in 2018, an unmarked burial was discovered at the hillside property along Wiliwilinui Ridge.

A published notice from the State Historic Preservation Division seeking potential descendants listed 28 family names historically associated with the area. Eight of them, Michael Hikalea said, are also in his family tree.

“We gotta understand that it’s happening statewide yeah, damage and desecration to burials,” Hikalea added. “Even in death, as Hawaiians, we face eviction.”

Since the encounter with the remains, there has not been any construction on the property, until February 2022, when a group of activists halted grading work and ignited a movement to reclaim the land.

“If anyone should be taking care of those iwi (remains), it has to be kanaka maoli (Native Hawaiians). It has to be our own people,” said Healani Sonoda-Pale, one of the lead organizers for Pu’uhonua o Wailupe.

City Council Chair Tommy Waters believes the property could qualify for a grant from the more than $46 million in the Clean Water and Natural Lands Fund, which the city uses to help groups buy or acquire itself, lands with historic value for preservation.

“In my mind, this would be a perfect, perfect use of these monies to preserve that Wailupe hillside,” Waters said.

The proposal will need to go before the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services, as well as an advisory committee, before the full council can vote on it.

In the meantime, Waters and the activists point out the current landowner, Kent Untermann, supports the effort.

“We have a really good relationship with the landowner,” Sonoda-Pale said.

Untermann could not be reached for comment Wednesday because he is out of the country.

