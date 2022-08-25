Skip to Content
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes

    FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.

Adventures with Purpose is headed to Pine Flat Lake to look for Jolissa Fuentes.

The 22-year-old went to an AMPM in the early morning hours of August 7.

Her phone was last traced to the Avocado Lake area, which is a few miles southwest of Pine Flat.

She was driving a silver Hyundai sedan.

Earlier this week, the same group of volunteers helped find the car containing the remains of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in a Northern California reservoir.

