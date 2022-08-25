Nick Cannon set to welcome his ninth child

By Marianne Garvey

Nick Cannon is going to be a dad again.

The actor and television host is set to welcome his ninth child, his third with model Brittany Bell. The duo already share two children, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen.

Cannon revealed the news with a behind-the-scenes look at a maternity photoshoot with Bell.

“Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned the video.

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex wife Mariah Carey, he shares newborn son Legendary Love, born in July, with model Bre Tiesi, and twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon’s late son Zen, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott, died from brain cancer at the age of five months old in 2021.

In a June conversation with Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon hinted more children were in his future.

“Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way,” he said.

