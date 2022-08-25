Police believe person found dead was swindler Hoffenberg

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities are working to confirm that convicted Ponzi schemer Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in an apartment earlier this week. Lt. Justin Stanko, of Derby police, said Thursday that evidence at the scene all pointed to the person being Hoffenberg. But the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and officials are waiting for a dental records match. Hoffenberg, who once tried to buy the New York Post, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1997 for a $460 million Ponzi scheme. He claimed Jeffrey Epstein, who worked for him, was the architect of the fraud. Epstein killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

