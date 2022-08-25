Two brothers charged with murder in shooting death of North Carolina deputy

By Annette Weston

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two brothers have been indicted on murder charges in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was previously charged in Byrd’s murder, but Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD is reporting Tuesday’s grand jury indictment also identified his brother Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, as a suspect.

Byrd was killed earlier this month in eastern Wake County. Investigators said he was shot several times sometime between 11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 1 a.m. Aug. 12.

He was wearing a protective vest and had gotten out of his unmarked SUV while on patrol to check on something and left his canine partner, Sasha, inside.

Investigators have video from the scene of the crime.

The indictments don’t go into details about what role investigators believe each brother played in the killing.

Both indictments read exactly the same: “Defendant named above willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously did kill and murder Wake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ned Byrd, with malice aforethought.”

Alder Marin-Sotelo is being held in Forsyth County but is expected to be moved to Wake County at some point.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said it is not commenting on the developments and the case is still an open investigation.

Family, friends and members of law enforcement said their final goodbyes to Byrd in Raleigh last Friday.

