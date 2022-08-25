Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:07 PM

Two individuals plead guilty to stealing and selling Ashley Biden’s belongings to Project Veritas

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

Two people who sold Ashley Biden’s journal and other items to Project Veritas pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to stealing Biden’s belongings and selling them to the conservative media group for $40,000, according to court documents.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content