Two individuals plead guilty to stealing and selling Ashley Biden’s belongings to Project Veritas

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

Two people who sold Ashley Biden’s journal and other items to Project Veritas pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to stealing Biden’s belongings and selling them to the conservative media group for $40,000, according to court documents.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

