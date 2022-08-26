Skip to Content
Mesquite Country Club HOA Board of Directors meeting cancelled

The Mesquite Country Club Homeowners Association cancelled their Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday morning.

One of the most pressing issues on the agenda was the discussion surrounding the lawsuit to block Oswit Land Trust's nature preserve at the Mesquite Golf Course.

Jane Garrison, President of the Oswit Land Trust notified News Channel 3 that the meeting was cancelled.

Oswit Land Trust is planning to convert the Mesquite Golf Course into a nature preserve.

Last month, the land trust announced it had purchased 180 acres in the Mesquite Golf Club to create a habitat for animals.

The preserve would be named the 'Prescott Preserve" to honor Brad Prescott whose foundation donated money to the trust for the purchase.

The property stretches from El Cielo Road to Sunrise Way.

Oswit Land Trust was set to attend the HOA's board meeting this morning.

