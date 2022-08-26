Skip to Content
This closely watched inflation measure showed some cooling in July


By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

The Fed’s favored inflation indicator showed that prices took a breather in July as energy prices continued to fall from record highs.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose by 6.3% for the year ended in July, down from the 40-year high of 6.8% reported in June.

The cooldown was largely expected: Energy prices dropped considerably last month. The July Consumer Price Index, another significant inflation barometer, also showed a slowing in price hikes.

This story is developing and will be updated.

