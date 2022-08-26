Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes, experts say

Some international legal scholars say Russia’s attack on a Ukrainian train station that killed more than 20 people this week is the latest in a series of strikes on the country’s railway system that may be war crimes. Russia has offered little evidence to back up its claim that Ukrainian troops were the target of its attack on the Chaplyne railway station on Wednesday. War crimes experts said Thursday the attack reveals Russians are deliberately targeting civilians in a strategic manner. An AP reporter on the ground in Chaplyne saw no evidence Ukrainian troops were among those killed in the attack.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.