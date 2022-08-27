EU official says Serbia, Kosovo agree on IDs in step forward

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says Serbia and Kosovo have agreed on how to resolve a dispute over identity documents. That settles one of the problems that have sparked recent tensions between the former Balkan war foes and fueled fears of instability in the region. The announcement Saturday by Josep Borell on Twitter comes after a flurry of international diplomatic efforts to defuse concerns that problems could escalate further amid the war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Russia. The problem stems from a territorial dispute — Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Belgrade does not recognize the move.

