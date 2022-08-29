ATF responding after 3 dead, 2 police officers injured in shoot-out

By KPHO/KTVK News Staff

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO) — Two Phoenix police officers are injured and three people, including the alleged gunman, were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday night.

Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. Officers say the situation started when the suspect, wearing full tactical gear, including a vest and a helmet, walked out of a hotel and began firing his semi-automatic rifle randomly. At one point, investigators say, he tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at a business but it did not catch fire.

As he continued shooting toward a nearby business, a man and a woman pulled into the parking lot and were shot and killed. When police arrived, the suspect reportedly opened fire on several marked patrol vehicles. Two officers were injured after one was struck by a bullet and another was hit by shrapnel. In an update Monday morning, the officer shot in the shoulder returned fired after getting out of his patrol car as the other officer worked to help render aid. Both officers were rushed to the hospital, one of whom was released early Monday morning. According to police, surveillance video showed the suspect walking through the parking lot before falling to the ground. He was later found dead. Authorities say three other men, who police called innocent bystanders, were also injured by the gunfire.

“Once again, this is another example of gun violence in our community,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. “How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand? This is not a Phoenix police issue, this is a community issue. If not now, when?”

Early Monday morning, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced that it was assisting in the investigation.

The Deer Valley Road offramp from southbound I-17 and the I-17 southbound frontage road from Pinnacle Peak Road to Deer Valley Road is closed. Authorities confirmed early Monday that Deer Valley Road will be closed until at least noon. Those needing to enter Goldwater High School should use Rose Garden Lane until further notice.

