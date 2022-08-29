Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang robbed in home, according to officials

By Al Goodman and Ben Morse, CNN

FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was robbed in his home near Barcelona early Monday, the Catalan government Interior Department press office told CNN.

“We can confirm that the player was robbed by some assailants with weapons, threatening the occupants,” the press office said.

A Barça club official told CNN Sport: “There was a robbery in his home.” The official, who declined to be identified, added: “The player is fine.”

The Catalan regional police press office declined to identify the victim’s name, but said there “was a robbery with violence in a home in Castelldefels, a town near Barcelona, about 1 a.m. local time.”

The regional police said the assailants “entered a home using violence to commit a robbery.”

The Barcelona club official said Aubameyang, 33, was with the team Sunday evening at the Camp Nou stadium for their 4-0 victory over visiting Valladolid. There was no club practice scheduled for Monday.

The Catalan Interior Department said the case is under court seal while the police investigate.

Some Spanish media press reports, citing police sources, said the assailants had guns and that they threatened Aubameyang and his wife.

Aubameyang’s robbery continues a recent spate of attacks aimed at football players.

In 2020, then Tottenham Hotspur and England international Dele Alli was apparently robbed and assaulted at his North London home. In the same year, the family of Alli’s then-teammate Jan Vertonghen was held at knifepoint in a burglary while the player was away with his club on Champions League duty.

In 2019, a man was arrested for attempting to steal watches from Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolašinac in London.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.