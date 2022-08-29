Chris Dawson found guilty of murdering wife Lynette, ending 40-year Australian mystery

By Hilary Whiteman, CNN

One of Australia’s longest-running cold cases documented in the popular “Teacher’s Pet” podcast has ended with the conviction of Chris Dawson for the murder of his wife Lynette.

Dawson, 74, was arrested in 2018 after police re-examined evidence and investigated new claims made in the podcast that the high school teacher was having an affair with a student when his wife vanished in January 1982.

Dawson has long denied any involvement in the disappearance of his wife, who was 33 when her husband formally reported her missing in February of the same year.

He claimed she walked out on him and their two young children, and pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder.

On Tuesday, Justice Ian Harrison discounted sightings of her in subsequent years as mistaken or fabricated, and said circumstantial evidence pointed to Dawson’s guilt.

“The whole of the circumstantial evidence satisfies me that Lynette Dawson is dead, that she died on or about 8 January 1982, and that she did not voluntarily abandon her home,” Harrison said.

“I’m satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the only rational inference that the circumstances enable me to draw is that Lynette Dawson died or on about 8 January 1982 as the result of a conscious and voluntary act committed by Mr. Dawson with the intention of causing her death.”

This is a breaking story. More to come …

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.