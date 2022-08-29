Father arrested after abducting daughter, daughter’s mother

By Zoe Strothers

ANSONIA, Connecticut (WFSB) — Ansonia police say they arrested 23-year-old Joshua Lopez after he abducted his daughter, and his daughter’s mother.

Police say he abducted his daugter, Eliana and her mother Galyea, around 5:15pm Saturday night.

According to police reports, Eliana and Galylea were forced into a silver Honda Accord by Lopez.

Galylea and Eliana were located in Connecticut, according to the Ansonia Police Lieutenant.

“Family members at some point had located Galylea. I don’t have all the details on that. We have since interviewed her and have confirmed that she and her daughter are fine and everyone is safe,” said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

Lopez was taken into custody shortly after.

“About 7pm, Shelton Police Department had reported they had located Joshua in their town and he was taken into custody, so he is currently under arrest,” said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

“A family member at the scene took a picture of his car, so that’s the picture we sent out and that’s why we were able to get car and plate and all that out as quickly as possible. So that really worked to our advantage,” said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

During the abduction Lopez implied that he had a gun, but at this time no weapon has been found.

Police were seen knocking on doors on High Street where the abduction happened, searching for home security video from neighbors.

“This is best possible outcome,” said Lynch.

Police say there is currently a no contact court order out of New York City against Joshua involving Galylea.

Lopez was charged with violating a protective order, and breach of peace in the second degree. He was held on a $100,000 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on August 29, 2022.

Police say the investigation into the reported abduction is ongoing.

