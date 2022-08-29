Load of tomatoes spill all over highway in big rig crash

By KOVR Staff

VACAVILLE, California (KOVR) — A big mess of spilled tomatoes had traffic severely backed up along Interstate 80 through Vacaville on Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near the Davis Street offramp.

California Highway Patrol says a big rig driver heading westbound lost control and hit another car, then crashed into the center median.

Tomatoes spilled all over the freeway and multiple lanes were blocked on both the eastbound and westbound sides.

A car also got stuck in the spill on the eastbound side and caused a chain reaction of crashes.

Officers say a total of four cars were involved. One person suffered major injuries while two other people had minor injuries.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if at all possible due to significant delays.

