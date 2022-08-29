Nearly 18K PG&E customers without power after person climbs transmission tower

By KOVR Staff

STOCKTON, California (KOVR) — PG&E says someone climbed a transmission tower in Stockton, prompting the utility to cut power to thousands of customers Monday morning.

The utility says the person climbed the tower around 4:15 a.m.

Crews de-energized lines at the request of the Stockton Fire Department as first responders work to safely remove that person.

Just over 17,600 customers were without power in the Stockton area, PG&E says.

Power was restored by 8 a.m. after officers got the person down in a bucket truck.

Stockton police say, while in the bucket truck, the person allegedly grabbed a screwdriver and brandished it at officers. She was soon disarmed by officers and arrested, however.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez. She is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer and resisting arrest.

