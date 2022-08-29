Robert Lewandowski bags two goals as Barcelona eases past Real Valladolid 4-0

By George Ramsay, CNN

He was nicknamed Lewangoalski by former teammate Thomas Müller — and now Barcelona fans see why.

New signing Robert Lewandowski continued his fast start to the season as he scored twice in Barça’s impressive 4-0 win against Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou.

It was the second time in as many games that Lewandowski, Barcelona’s statement summer signing from Bayern Munich, has netted a brace, while Pedri and Sergi Roberto also added goals for the home side.

After starting the La Liga season with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona has produced two strong performances against Real Sociedad and now Valladolid — signs the Catalan club might be heading for better results this season compared to last.

Lewandowski was denied by the post at the start Sunday’s game, as too was Ousmane Dembélé 10 minutes later.

However, the Polish striker took advantage of Barça’s pressure and got his first goal when he converted Raphinha’s cross with a neat finish at the far post.

Pedri doubled the Blaugrana lead from inside the box just before halftime, and the game was all but over shortly after the hour mark for newly promoted Valladolid when Lewandowski produced a superb back heel from Dembélé’s pass.

Lewandowski almost completed a hat-trick in the final moments, but his shot ricocheted off the crossbar and fell to Sergi Roberto, who completed the rout.

The victory also included a league debut for Jules Koundé — one of the new signings Barcelona had struggled to register ahead of the season as the club grappled with financial turmoil and complying with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The French defender proved a useful addition to the starting lineup as he cleared a shot off the line midway through the second half.

Barcelona is third in La Liga behind defending champion Real Madrid and Real Betis after three games and next faces Sevilla, winless so far this season, on Saturday.

