No bail for robbery suspect accused of stabbing, biting Good Samaritan

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MALDEN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and attacking a delivery driver who tried to stop him appeared in court on Tuesday, but hid his face.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Jayson Seay of Peabody followed the woman Monday afternoon as she left a Citizens Bank ATM in Malden.

The woman told police she heard footsteps behind her, and a masked man dressed in all black grabbed her purse.

Ryan Dos Santos was delivering groceries at a nearby apartment building. He said he heard the victim screaming for help, and tackled Seay. Dos Santos was injured during an ensuing struggle, which was captured on cell phone video.

“He was able to stab me in my leg, my quad,” Dos Santos said. “Bit me three times on my left arm. I was able to hold him. Police came shortly after.”

A judge ordered Seay held without bail Tuesday pending a dangerousness hearing.

“We’ve only heard one side of the story, and one side of alleged facts,” defense attorney Elyse Hershon said outside the courthouse. “My client has the presumption of innocence. We will look to gather the rest of the facts and paint a complete picture of what happened.”

Dos Santos said he subdued the suspect on instinct. Malden Police applauded his actions, but said Dos Santos was lucky he didn’t suffer more serious injuries. Anyone who encounters a similar situation is encouraged to call police instead of taking action into their own hands.

“I don’t think it’s that big a deal. I did what every good citizen should do. I don’t know if they would but should,” he said. “The bitemarks sting a bit. I’m feeling pretty good. Being called a hero. That’s nice.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.