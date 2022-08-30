Police: Child drowns during flash flooding

By Lydia Fielder

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS) — Bentonville police said a 11-year-old boy died after being pulled from a storm drain Monday night.

Police and fire crews responded to the area of SE 28th Street and SE C Street. There they found a woman and a young boy had been swept into a storm drain by flood waters.

Officials say the women jumped into the storm drain to try and save the child.

She was later pulled out by emergency crews and transported to the hospital for care.

The child was also pulled out; however, police report he died at a local hospital.

