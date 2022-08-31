From dream trip to nightmare: Family building back after losing everything to RV fir

By Mika Miyashima

WAIALUA, O’AHU, Hawaii (KITV) — An O’ahu family is picking up the pieces after their trip of a lifetime turned into a nightmare.

About a week and a half ago, the Burgoyne ohana from Waialua set off on a year-long road trip across the country.

The purpose of the trip was to spread aloha through volunteer work and helping others along the way.

Three hours into their journey, their RV caught fire, eventually destroying all of their belongings.

“The vehicle was acting funny, so we pulled off to the side of the freeway,” explained Heidi Burgoyne, who said they had just picked up the RV from a mechanic.

After noticing fire under the motor vehicle, they quickly got out before it burst into flames.

“We had everything in there for the whole year,” said Burgoyne. “The kids have been whittling down their belongings to just what was important to them, what they would need for our journey, so those most important items were there with us.”

According to the family, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With just their phones and the clothes on their back, the Burgoyne’s said they’re grateful for the strong show of support from their family and the community back home.

Community members said they didn’t think twice to step in and help, as the Burgoyne’s played an instrumental part in spearheading relief efforts during the devastating Haleiwa flood event in March of last year.

“I only shared what happened with three people but it kind of just spread. People just started flooding in with kind messages, and sending us money to help replace our items that we had lost,” said Burgoyne. “It was such a difficult time. It really helped us get through.”

The Burgoyne’s said the aloha spirit gave them hope to continue their trip, and were even able to buy a new RV from a family member.

“It was so tragic for us but now I can’t look at that situation without already being just overwhelmed as well with the love that we’ve experienced. I think that’s why we’re smiling. Because we’re ok. It feels so good to just be enveloped in so much love and aloha.”

