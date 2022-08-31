Man barricades himself in home, tosses explosive devices at troopers

By Sarahbeth Ackerman

Click here for updates on this story

BRIGHTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — On Monday, Troopers with the VSP Derby Barracks and Special Operations were called to Gideon’s Mill Road in Brighton after a man was seen lighting an incendiary device at a home near a propane tank.

The homeowners were able to extinguish the device.

Once investigators arrived on scene, they spotted and followed 64-year-old Avery Buchman back to his house, where he then barricaded himself inside.

Troopers say Buchman refused to come out and began throwing explosive devices at the troopers.

After attempts to de-escalate the situation, officials were able to take Buchman into custody using a less-lethal device.

Buchman was transported to North Country Hospital as a precaution and then processed at the VSP Derby Barracks. He was ordered to be held without bail by the Court and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

He is due in court today to answer for multiple charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.