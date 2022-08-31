Watchdog probing Massachusetts US attorney’s fundraiser trip

BOSTON (AP) — A watchdog agency is investigating whether Massachusetts’ top federal prosecutor violated a law that limits political activity by government workers for attending a political fundraiser that featured First Lady Jill Biden, according to an email reviewed by The Associated Press. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in the email last week that it has opened an investigation into a potential violation of the law known as the Hatch Act after Republican Sen. Tom Cotton raised concerns over U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ attendance at a July Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Andover. A spokesperson for Rollins declined to comment.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

