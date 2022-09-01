5 things to know for September 1: Ukraine, Mar-a-Lago, Covid-19, Air travel, China



CNN

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Few of us want summer to end, but there’s some good news coming this winter: holiday discounts. Major retailers including Best Buy and Walmart say the holiday shopping season will be packed with promotions to entice inflation-strained customers.

1. Ukraine

Shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has prompted the shutdown of one of its two working reactors. The plant, which was disconnected from the country’s power grid last Thursday, has six reactors, only two of which have been functioning. If the safety systems at the facility were to fail, the reactor would heat up swiftly and trigger a meltdown. Fighting around the complex has threatened the possibility of a nuclear accident for months, prompting global concerns. The shutdown comes as a team of international experts is traveling to the area for a planned inspection of the facility. A Ukrainian official accused Russian troops of trying to disrupt the inspection, calling the shelling “the actions of a terrorist state.”

2. Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump argued in a court filing Wednesday that the classified material found at Mar-a-Lago were presidential records and should not have been a cause for alarm — and should not have led to the search of his Florida residence last month. The Justice Department had said that the search was undertaken after the FBI developed evidence that Trump’s lawyers had concealed materials after claiming all classified documents had been previously turned over. Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team is calling on the government to provide Trump himself with copies of the materials the FBI seized during the search. A federal judge has scheduled a high-stakes hearing for later today to consider Trump’s request for a “special master” — or third-party attorney — to review documents that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago.

3. Covid-19

The FDA has authorized updated Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. The new boosters combine the companies’ original vaccine with one that specifically targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. This is the first time updated Covid-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization in the US. Pfizer’s updated vaccine is a 30-microgram dose authorized for people age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated vaccine is a 50-microgram dose authorized for people age 18 and older. Once approved by the CDC, the updated booster shots could be administered within days to certain populations, including people who may have received a booster just a few months ago.

4. Air travel

Major US airlines have updated their customer service agreements to offer meals and hotels when flights are canceled. Carriers tweaked their policies after receiving pressure from the Biden administration to step up consumer rights in the wake of a summer plagued by flight cancellations and delays. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue and Southwest have all published updates to their customer service policies this week. The updates come on the eve of the Labor Day weekend travel rush and as airlines have canceled more than 45,000 flights since the start of June, according to data from FlightAware.

5. China

China has committed “serious human rights violations” against Uyghur Muslims in its northwestern region of Xinjiang, which may amount to “crimes against humanity” according to a long-awaited report released Wednesday by the UN. The detailed 45-page report comes four years after a committee of UN experts called attention in 2018 to “credible reports” that more than 1 million Uyghur and other Muslim minority peoples were interned in extrajudicial camps in Xinjiang for “re-education” and indoctrination. Human rights groups are calling this a groundbreaking moment in the effort to hold the Chinese government to account. China, however, has fiercely denied committing human rights violations.

Serena Williams marches on at US Open

Williams is reminding the world why she just may be the greatest women’s tennis player of all time in what could be her final act. Tonight, she will step on the court with her sister Venus in doubles play.

The ‘world’s largest food fight’

Thousands of people were covered in tomatoes after a massive food fight in the streets of Spain. Watch the video here.

Microbreaks at work can increase well-being

This is your reminder to get some fresh air during your workday. A 10-minute walk midday can increase vigor while decreasing fatigue, experts say.

Dazzling pink diamond could fetch more than $21 million at auction

At 11.15 carats, this rare gem is described as one of the world’s purest pink diamonds.

This care home recruits babies to cheer up elderly residents

Babies are being asked to visit this care home whenever they want — and they receive baby formula and diapers during their cheerful visits.

21 million

That’s how many people in the Chinese metropolis of Chengdu will be impacted by a sweeping citywide lockdown today due to stringent zero-Covid measures. To slow the spread of the virus, businesses will be shut down and all residents in the capital of Sichuan province in southwest China will be ordered to stay at home from 6 p.m. today, except for mandatory Covid testing.

“Thank you to all Alaskans who have put their faith in me as the first woman in Alaska’s history to represent our state in the House of Representatives. Tonight, we’ve shown that we can win as a campaign that is pro-choice, pro-fish, pro-worker, and pro-Alaska.”

— Democrat Mary Peltola, sharing a victory message on Twitter Wednesday after voting results determined she is set to make history as the first Alaska Native in Congress. Despite Peltola’s win against former Gov. Sarah Palin, the two will face off again in November to fill the state’s lone House seat for the next full term.

Water droplets create amazing animations

This looks like CGI… but it’s actually 2,500 switches turning water on and off to create a stunning motion visual. (Click here to view)

