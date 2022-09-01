Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel

By Amy Cutler

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot.

Wesley Williams is back at the Days Inn with his son. He still has bullet fragments in his body, he can’t feel his ear, and the reality of all this has settled in.

Another hotel guest sent Arizona’s Family cell phone video of part of the chaos. “He’s still walking right there by that white truck,” a man says in the video.

Guests gathered in the lobby as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams was dressed in tactical gear, including a helmet and gas mask, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, began shooting.

As the gunshots get closer, Wesley drops his phone. “I heard what I thought was firecrackers, seen what I thought was smoke in the hallway,” Wesley said. Then, he walked us through how he was injured. “I opened the door real quick and just started getting fired at, and as I’m stepping back I got hit going back,” he continued.

The bullets came right through the exterior steel door and the walls. “It blew through here, here, this one, right here,” he said, referring to the handrail and stairs. Wesley also showed us several hotel room doors with bullet holes.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police say Isaiah Williams killed Misael Arevalo, 36, and Karla Garzona, 44, who were in a car pulling into a parking spot. Authorities say he also began shooting at officers as they arrived. One officer was shot in the shoulder; another was hit by shrapnel.

Three others were also injured, including Wesley. “There’s a five millimeter projectile stuck next to my bone, same thing in here,” he said.

Arizona’s Family first introduced you to Wesley on Monday. We asked him why he returned to the hotel. “I didn’t want to but lightning don’t strike twice in the same spot, right? So I’m probably okay,” he said.

Phoenix police said one of their officers remains in the hospital. Police say Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.