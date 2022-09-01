Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn’t let a stomach bug ruin their big day

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Nothing — not thunder, not lightning, not even a stomach bug — was going to put a damper on Jennifer Lopez’s big day.

That is according to the star herself, who in her latest newsletter opened up about “unexpected setbacks” that threatened to spoil her wedding to Ben Affleck.

“It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday,” Lopez wrote. “Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ’til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”

But like a page ripped out of one of her rom-coms, everything worked out.

“At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard,” she wrote. “The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life.”

This scene, apparently directed by God himself, ended with an “I do” (their second, technically) and, Lopez said, day that was “divinely full-circle.”

The couple initially met in December 2001 on the set of the movie “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job together and the pair strike up real-life friendship. By November 2002, the two were engaged, but postponed their wedding in September 2003 citing “the excessive media attention” surrounding their pending nuptials.

They never made it down the aisle and officially called off their engagement in January 2004.

They reunited romantically almost 17 years later.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives,” Lopez wrote. “We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

