No more ‘nuance’: Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers

DENVER (AP) — The few Republican candidates across the U.S. this year who say they support abortion rights still find themselves under attack on the issue. The message from Democrats is no Republican can be trusted to protect abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Roe v. Wade in June. In Colorado, that strategy has put the GOP’s U.S. Senate candidate on the defensive. Republican Joe O’Dea says he’d back a law to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade, though he opposes abortions after 20 weeks except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the mother’s life. Democrats also are confronting Republican candidates on abortion in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

