September Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Coachella Valley Animal Network
Local nonprofit Coachella Animal Network’s mission is to promote the well-being of animals and responsible pet ownership in the Coachella Valley, Riverside County, and surrounding areas.
CAN concentrates on low-income areas, offering affordable spay/neuter, vaccine, microchipping, and licensing. The organization has sterilized over 15000 animals in the Coachella Valley since July 2013.
The $25,000 grant will be used to increase the nonprofit's 24 spay and neuter clinics to 32 clinics in the East Coachella Valley. This grant will allow 300 more pet owners to sterilize, vaccinate and microchip their pets. The cost of each clinic is $3,200.
Coachella Animal Networks' goal is to continue being consistent with monthly low-cost pet services in east Coachella Valley. Monthly spay and neuter clinics have proven to lower the rate of unwanted dogs and cats being born. Lowering the number of euthanasia of unwanted animals.
The numbers provided by the County of Riverside have shown that CAN’s clinics have had a major impact on unwanted pets in the east valley.
An Indio resident and animal lover, Kim Hardee, observed many homeless and unwanted animals not only in Indio but in the Coachella Valley. She created CAN with a team of volunteers and fights to reduce the suffering and euthanasia of dogs and cats.
CAN advocates for animal welfare by providing education and low-cost pet services for various communities in the Coachella Valley.