Woman’s trial for 2 Kansas deaths ends with hung jury

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A jury in Kansas could not reach a verdict in the case of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend. After deliberations spread over six days, a Shawnee County jury told a judge on Thursday that it was unable to determine if Dana Chandler shot and killed 47-year-old Mike Sisco and 53-year-old Karen Harkness in Topeka in 2002. Prosecutors argued that Chandler was upset by her divorce from Sisco and his relationship with Harkness. Defense attorneys said law enforcement missed chances to investigate suspects other than Chandler, who always claimed she was in Colorado when the killings occurred. Chandler was convicted in 2012 but the Kansas Supreme Court overturned that conviction in 2018.

