DePaul University issues alert after 2 sex assaults on Lincoln Park campus

By Diane Pathieu

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — DePaul University has issued an alert after two sexual assaults at the school’s Lincoln Park campus earlier this week.

In a safety alert, the DePaul University Public Safety Department said the same person is suspected in both offenses.

The alert comes as classes resume at the school next Wednesday.

The first incident involved non-consensual physical contact at the Student Center on Tuesday night, the alert said.

The second incident occurred Wednesday night at Corcoran Hall involving a non-consensual sex act, the alert said.

The DePaul University Public Safety Department said both incidents are under investigation. It is not clear if the victims were injured.

Chicago police said Friday morning they had not yet been contacted by DePaul officials.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.